Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,606 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after purchasing an additional 806,809 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 485,906 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.9% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,716,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 308,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cross Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $53.19 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

