Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 299 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.