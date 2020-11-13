Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,079 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

VLO stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

