Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,400 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in US Foods were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 251.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $27.95 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

