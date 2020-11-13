Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 10,424 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,729,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,727,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

