Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,014 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,489,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

