Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,002 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in WestRock were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 321.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,860,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after buying an additional 53,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after buying an additional 1,739,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,925,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,681,000 after buying an additional 79,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,873,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,219,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

