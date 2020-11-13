Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

