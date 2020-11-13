Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 157,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 34.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.92.

American Water Works stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.67.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

