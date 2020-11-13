Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,202 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,588,000 after buying an additional 324,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 149.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $13,826,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $8,296,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -125.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.77. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $266,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,259.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $52,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $1,592,283. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

