Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 367,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 169,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

