Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 950 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,550.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 156,451 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

LSXMK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

