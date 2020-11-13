Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 869 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 87.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 229.3% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,639 shares of company stock worth $18,472,145. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

