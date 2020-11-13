Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 837 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $1,090,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $7,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.11. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILI shares. HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BOCOM International cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

