Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 218 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Entergy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.89.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

