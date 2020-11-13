Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 48,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

