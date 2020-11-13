Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $243,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 155.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 70.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

