Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $356,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,620 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 661,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,120 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,406,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSIQ. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $44.86.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

