Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $269,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.74.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB opened at $241.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

