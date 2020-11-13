Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $256,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 211.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 88.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOVT opened at $113.72 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

