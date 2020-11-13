Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $240,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.