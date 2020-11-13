Independent Advisor Alliance Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Insperity were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after buying an additional 2,076,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,192,000 after buying an additional 445,598 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,727,000 after buying an additional 375,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 306,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in Insperity by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 3,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $243,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.