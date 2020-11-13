Independent Advisor Alliance Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,799,000 after buying an additional 189,429 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 290,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 739,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,720 shares of company stock valued at $14,405,632. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

NYSE TEL opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $114.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

