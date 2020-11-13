Independent Advisor Alliance Has $292,000 Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after buying an additional 124,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 179,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

