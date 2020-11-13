Independent Advisor Alliance Has $262,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Masco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

MAS stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

