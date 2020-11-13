Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

