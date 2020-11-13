Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 62,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $2,434,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,828 shares of company stock valued at $21,335,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.66.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $83.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

