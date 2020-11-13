Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corteva were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

CTVA stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.