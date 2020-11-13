Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 1,165 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $935,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $241.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.31. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $273.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Barclays raised their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

