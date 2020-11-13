Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

SRE opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

