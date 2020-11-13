Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 9,017 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,634 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732,371 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,506 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 585,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.74 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

