Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 620 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

