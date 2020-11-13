Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 17,895 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Williams Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

WMB opened at $19.34 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

