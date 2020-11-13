Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after buying an additional 355,470 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,433,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after buying an additional 193,664 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $236.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.