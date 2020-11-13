Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

