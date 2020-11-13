Inari Medical, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 18th (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical’s (NASDAQ:NARI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 18th. Inari Medical had issued 8,202,565 shares in its public offering on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $155,848,735 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,714,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $37,636,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

