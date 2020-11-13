Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $771.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. Impinj has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at $8,912,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

