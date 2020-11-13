ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of ImmunoGen worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.79.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.