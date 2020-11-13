iHuman Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on November 18th (NYSE:IH)

iHuman’s (NYSE:IH) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 18th. iHuman had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $84,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During iHuman’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IH stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

