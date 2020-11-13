IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) versus Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Head to Head Analysis

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centrica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDACORP and Centrica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.42 $232.85 million $4.61 19.82 Centrica $28.95 billion 0.11 -$1.31 billion $0.37 5.95

IDACORP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centrica. Centrica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IDACORP and Centrica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 1 4 0 2.80 Centrica 0 3 6 0 2.67

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $102.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given IDACORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Centrica.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 18.60% 9.86% 3.63% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IDACORP beats Centrica on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 4,830 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 185 energized distribution substations; and 27,968 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 572,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating and cooling systems and related appliances, as well as offers maintenance/breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage, and franchise network. The company also provides liquefied natural gas vessel chartering services. It primarily supplies energy and services to approximately 26.2 million customers under the British Gas, Bord GÃ¡is, Direct Energy, and Hive brands. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

