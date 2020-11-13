ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised ICF International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of ICFI opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. ICF International’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth $315,000.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

