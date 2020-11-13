Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.38.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.26. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.25.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

