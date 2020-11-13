HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $455.00 Price Target at Truist

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank lifted their target price on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $353.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $395.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.82 and its 200 day moving average is $249.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,039 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.72, for a total value of $623,363.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $2,422,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,877 shares in the company, valued at $197,171,107.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,089,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

