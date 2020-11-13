Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.19% of Hub Group worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after buying an additional 84,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hub Group stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

