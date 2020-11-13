Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,685.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

