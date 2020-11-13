Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

