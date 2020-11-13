Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $44,943,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

