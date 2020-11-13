High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

TSE:HLF opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.89 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.40.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 0.9334002 EPS for the current year.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

