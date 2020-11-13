High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020 // Comments off

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

TSE:HLF opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.89 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.40.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 0.9334002 EPS for the current year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.