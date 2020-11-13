High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLF. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday.
Shares of HLF stock opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.43. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$5.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.40.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
