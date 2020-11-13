High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLF. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.43. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$5.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.40.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 0.9334002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

