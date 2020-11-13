Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $49.00 at KeyCorp

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Loop Capital downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE HXL opened at $42.08 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.